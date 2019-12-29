Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Increases By 8.3%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ GOOD remained flat at $$21.40 during midday trading on Friday. 119,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 16.37 and a current ratio of 16.37. The firm has a market cap of $668.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOD. National Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

