Short Interest in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Decreases By 7.8%

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days. Approximately 22.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

GSHD stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 137,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,923,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at $31,396,422.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,935,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,427,902. 67.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

