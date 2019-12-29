Short Interest in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Grows By 6.8%

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 191,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

GP Strategies stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 22,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,170. The company has a market cap of $225.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Equities research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 157,483 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 311,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 116,876 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

