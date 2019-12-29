Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Decreases By 6.7%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 8,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,015. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.60%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 184.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,585 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 98.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 228,104 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 33.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 29,996 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 48.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 96,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

