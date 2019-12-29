Short Interest in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Increases By 8.5%

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 67,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $301,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,210.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $76,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $99,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $766,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 94.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 24,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $54.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.