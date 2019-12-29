Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Drops By 7.3%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 61,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

HWKN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter worth about $198,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 7.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 22.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWKN stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.13. 16,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,033. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.04 million for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.