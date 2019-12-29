Short Interest in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Drops By 8.6%

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Honda Motor by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 802.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 10,525.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 158.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,901. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $34.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

