Short Interest in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Drops By 8.6%

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,780,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 13,980,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,722,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.59.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

