Short Interest in IBM (NYSE:IBM) Expands By 8.9%

IBM (NYSE:IBM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,120,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 13,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price target on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a twelve month low of $111.69 and a twelve month high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of IBM by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 522,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in IBM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 308,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in IBM by 931.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 102,935 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IBM by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in IBM by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

