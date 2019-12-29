Short Interest in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expands By 7.5%

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 392,200 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 364,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ICF International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 415,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ICF International by 101.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ICF International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti lifted their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.19. The stock had a trading volume of 50,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,017. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. ICF International has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $93.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.13 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.01%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.