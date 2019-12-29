Short Interest in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Expands By 7.1%

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.15. 621,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,136. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $5,516,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ingredion by 5.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Ingredion by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 95,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

