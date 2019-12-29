Short Interest in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Declines By 7.0%

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. 163,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INOV. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on shares of Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth $486,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth $758,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 14.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

