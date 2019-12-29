Short Interest in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Rises By 8.7%

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 13,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Inseego in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

INSG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

