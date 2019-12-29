Short Interest in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Drops By 7.2%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300 over the last ninety days. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

IPGP traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.92. 187,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,912. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $107.52 and a one year high of $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

