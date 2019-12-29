Short Interest in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Expands By 9.2%

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $4.35 on Friday. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter. Lazydays had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

In other Lazydays news, Director B. Luke Weil sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,150. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lazydays by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 529.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 42,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

