Short Interest in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Rises By 7.4%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luby’s stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.78% of Luby’s worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Luby’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Luby’s stock remained flat at $$2.27 on Friday. 5,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Luby’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

