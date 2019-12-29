Short Interest in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Rises By 6.8%

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 5,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $226,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,429,000 after acquiring an additional 881,932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,994,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $47,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.84. 1,234,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

