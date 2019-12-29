Short Interest in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) Decreases By 8.1%

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 254,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDCA. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 381.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorber David A raised its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 17.5% in the second quarter. Lorber David A now owns 92,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

MDCA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 235,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,741. MDC Partners has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

