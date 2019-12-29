Short Interest in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Drops By 6.4%

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,792,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Meredith by 14.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meredith by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,689,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 103,317 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Meredith by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meredith by 82.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDP. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meredith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Meredith from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.85.

Shares of MDP opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. Meredith has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.43 million. Meredith had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meredith will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

