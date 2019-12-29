Short Interest in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rises By 8.5%

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 277,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,865,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock worth $209,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. 31,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,689. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $549.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

