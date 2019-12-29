Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Rises By 7.3%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,580 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 73,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,751. The company has a market cap of $159.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.30. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $19.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natural Gas Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

