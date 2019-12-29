Short Interest in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Decreases By 6.4%

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. ValuEngine cut shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $44.00 target price on shares of NetGear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BWS Financial raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of NetGear stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. NetGear has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $739.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.27. NetGear had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetGear will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $64,021.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $213,617.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,095 shares of company stock valued at $462,090 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $53,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

