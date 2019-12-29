Short Interest in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Decreases By 6.8%

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 506,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other NextCure news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get NextCure alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NextCure by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NextCure by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,611,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 289,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,473. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.