Short Interest in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expands By 10.7%

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 291,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 14.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXGN. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NXGN stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.39 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. Nextgen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

