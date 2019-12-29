Short Interest in NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) Grows By 7.1%

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 140,500 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NF Energy Saving from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NF Energy Saving stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 191,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,719. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. NF Energy Saving has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. NF Energy Saving had a negative net margin of 278.72% and a negative return on equity of 164.67%.

About NF Energy Saving

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

