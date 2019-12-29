Short Interest in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Declines By 8.7%

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 113,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 2.43. Nlight has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Nlight’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nlight news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total transaction of $4,967,302.25. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,026.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,243 shares of company stock worth $5,814,562 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nlight by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nlight during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

