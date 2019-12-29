Short Interest in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Rises By 10.4%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4,367.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 952.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

NOC opened at $346.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.83. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $237.08 and a 1 year high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

