Short Interest in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Increases By 8.7%

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 9,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,755 shares of company stock valued at $11,950,637 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,328,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,468,000 after purchasing an additional 204,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,212 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 6,016,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,090,000 after acquiring an additional 306,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 154.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 35.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,540,000 after acquiring an additional 499,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 1,419,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.