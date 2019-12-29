Short Interest in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Declines By 6.0%

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.44 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Gabelli cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $4,904,381.85. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 245.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 168,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 119,451 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 53.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $23,303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 85.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.