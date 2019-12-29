Short Interest in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Decreases By 6.9%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Oil States International stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. 326,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.75 and a beta of 2.36. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.70 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Oil States International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 20.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 20.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 21.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Oil States International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oil States International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.