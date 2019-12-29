Short Interest in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Decreases By 7.9%

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price target on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $115,448.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $730,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,653.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,809 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Omnicell by 22.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 55.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $57.81 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.