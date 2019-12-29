Short Interest in Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Drops By 7.1%

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 162,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Opes Acquisition by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 556,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Opes Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Opes Acquisition by 118.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 717,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 388,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPES stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. 2,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,800. Opes Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Opes Acquisition

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

