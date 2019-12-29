Short Interest in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Increases By 10.5%

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the November 28th total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 688,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $111.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus set a $118.00 price objective on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

