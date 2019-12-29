Short Interest in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Drops By 11.4%

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total value of $2,467,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 907,131 shares in the company, valued at $186,560,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total value of $345,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 283,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,116 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,523 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.27. 425,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 370.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.64 and its 200 day moving average is $217.52. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $178.79 and a 12 month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.