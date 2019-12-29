Short Interest in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Drops By 7.7%

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 15,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 499,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127,336 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $109.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,918. Paypal has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

