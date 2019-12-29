Short Interest in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Declines By 6.4%

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of PDFS opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in PDF Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PDF Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

