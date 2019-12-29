Short Interest in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Drops By 6.7%

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PENN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. 403,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,129. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,465,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,329,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 250,143 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

