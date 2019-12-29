Short Interest in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Drops By 6.7%

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,450,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 40,140,000 shares. Currently, 62.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.1 days.

PEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.21. 920,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $403.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 203,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,096 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 163,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 856,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

