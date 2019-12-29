Short Interest in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Drops By 7.4%

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.66.

In related news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 65,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,428. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $114.85 and a one year high of $161.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

