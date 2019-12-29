Short Interest in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expands By 7.4%

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 924,700 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 860,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFBC. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.82. 95,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $903.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $60.10.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 32.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth $216,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

