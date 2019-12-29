Short Interest in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Grows By 9.4%

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Priority Technology in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $2.60 on Friday. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

