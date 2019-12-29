Short Interest in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Drops By 7.1%

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,560,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 14,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,688 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,180 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 147,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSEC. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,568. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

