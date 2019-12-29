Short Interest in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Expands By 7.5%

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 340,100 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PSB stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.15. 44,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,301. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $126.71 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.95.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 800 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.31, for a total value of $140,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 1,792 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $316,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,531 shares of company stock worth $1,696,450. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSB. ValuEngine cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

