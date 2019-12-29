Short Interest in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expands By 8.7%

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 230,100 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QADA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. QAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 42,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,856. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. QAD has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $53.89.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.86%.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $185,480.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,372,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,734,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,363,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,484,215.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,792 shares of company stock worth $3,653,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in QAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.