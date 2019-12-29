Short Interest in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Decreases By 7.0%

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 34,534 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $527,334.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,192. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. 247,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,892. QuinStreet has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $797.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

