Short Interest in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Decreases By 8.5%

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,830,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 38,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.57. 6,685,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $22.29.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

