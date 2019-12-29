Short Interest in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Increases By 7.8%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 398,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 43,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,177. Reading International has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $237.85 million, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Reading International had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reading International by 197.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Reading International during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Reading International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Reading International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.