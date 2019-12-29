Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Rises By 9.7%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RF Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RF Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RF Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

RF Industries stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a market cap of $61.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.19.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. RF Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

