Short Interest in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Increases By 7.1%

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. 31,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,618. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $184.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.62. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

