Short Interest in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Declines By 7.2%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 402,500 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 433,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $34,308.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Insiders have acquired 46,793 shares of company stock valued at $529,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRTS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $459.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 92.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.